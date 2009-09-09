Meet Dr. Akoury

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD is the founder of AWAREmed Institute and the director of the Wellness U program at Cinzia the Spa at North Beach Plantation. Dr. Akoury is board certified in anti-aging functional and regenerative medicine, as well as having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in emergency medicine and pediatrics, and a master's degree in public health. Dr. Akoury has also served fellowships in pediatric hematology/oncology and preformed research in leukemia and the effects of smoking. This lifetime of experience, along a unique sensitivity, genuine compassion, and a driving passion to inspire health in everyone, has prepared "Dr. Dolly" to be in this place at this time. About developing her dream, AWAREmed Institute and Wellness U, Dr. Akoury says, "my mission is to ignite the spark of health deep within everyone, and to allow this sparkle of wellness to shine through everyone's eyes, becoming one with the universe, and aligning body, mind, and spirit."