Obesity Trends in the U.S.

The worldwide explosion in obesity that we've seen over the last 30 years is reaching an alarming epidemic level; 127 million adults in the U.S. are overweight, 60 million obese, and 9 million severely obese. Any explanation of the root causes of the current obesity epidemic must account for its sudden appearance. Six million American adults are now morbidly obese, almost twice as high as 1980 severe obesity rates, while another 9.6 million are obese. The percentage of overweight children 6-11 has nearly doubled since the early 1980's. (Source: US Census 2000; NHANES III data estimates). Thus genetic causes are unlikely to be significant. Because while a predisposition to obesity can be inherited, the fact that obesity has increased so much in the last few decades appears to discount genetics as a major main cause. Also, the fact that each succeeding generation is heavier than the last indicates that changes in our environment are playing the key role.



Obesity tends to run in families, possibly suggesting a genetic link; however one must remember that families share common dietary, physical exercise, attitude and lifestyle habits that may also contribute to obesity



Causes of Obesity in Modern life:

Overconsumption: Eating too many calories for our energy needs must be a major candidate for the main cause of the modern obesity epidemic. Eating Too Many High-Fat or Refined Sugary Foods The type of food we eat plays an important role in the rise of obesity. Researchers continue to discover more metabolic and digestive disorders resulting from overconsumption of trans-fats and refined white flour carbohydrates, combined with low fiber intake. Reduced Energy Expenditure - A Possible Root Cause: People who eat more calories need to burn more calories, otherwise their calorie surplus is stored as fat. Family Influence - A Major Contributory Cause to Obesity: Parental behavioral patterns concerning shopping, cooking, eating and exercise have an important influence on a child's energy balance and ultimately their weight. Thus family diet and lifestyle are important contributory causes to modern child obesity, especially at a time of rising affluence.

Anti-obesity drugs



The latest scientific studies indicate that the myriad of supplements sold on the internet, TV, and through MLM companies are a waste of money.

According to the studies, ephedra and its fellow stimulants such as bitter orange and caffeine may be effective, but they're dangerous.

Fat blockers such as chitosan and carb blockers such as white bean extract may be safe, but they are ineffective.

Appetite control formulas based on hoodia might work except for the fact that virtually none of the products actually contain any of the active ingredients in the formula.

Cortisol formulas designed to promote weight loss by inhibiting the release of the adrenal hormone cortisol have been attacked by the FTC as unproven.

The Cornerstone for a Healthy Weight Loss Program: is through Lifestyle Changes plan



Maintaining a healthy weight is a struggle for everyone living in a fast-paced, unpredictable and often stressful environment. However, there are a few key points that anyone can adhere to for healthy weight loss:

Don't look for magic bullets

Do everything: diet, exercise, stress reduction, supplements, fasting & detoxingDo it all together: don't just do a detox weight loss program and then plan on changing your diet four months to juice fasting and later start an exercise program 3 months after you change your diet.

Modified the school lunch programs.

Changed the food in vending machines.

Included in-school education on diet and nutrition.

Got the local newspaper to include regular columns showing the mayor eating healthy foods around the city?

Educated parents and community leaders.

Got 21 local restaurants to develop healthy menu options for the kids.

Dietary changes:

Stick to a Mediterranean diet, low in pastas and grains, but rich in nutrient dense fruits and vegetables, olive oil and omega-3 fatty acids.

Be careful to foods that you may be allergic to; they cause your body to swell up and create cravings and addictions to these foods. Chief culprits include wheat, corn, dairy, and soy.

Avoid food that is:

o High sugar foods

o High unnaturally fatty foods (cooked using high Omega 6 vegetable oils)

o Highly processed foods

Exercise is not optional; in order for any weight-loss program to succeed,

exercise is mandatory:



Make sure your exercise program includes:

Aerobic exercise (particularly in the form of interval training) to burn calories.

Weight bearing exercise to build muscle, which burns calories even while you sleep.

Exercise doesn't have to be strenuous in the beginning. Start with a leisurely walk around the block and as time goes on start to time yourself. As your energy and metabolism rises, increase the length of time or variety of activities.



Detoxing



If you are not experiencing regular bowel movements (2-3 bowel movements daily), then fermentation of carbohydrates and putrefaction of proteins (toxemia) found in fecal material occurs. Autointoxication is the result which is best defined as the process in which the body is poisoned through reabsorption its own waste that would normally be excreted. Not eliminating properly or being constipated is like having your city garbage collector go on strike for days on end. What happens? The garbage piles up, rots, putrefies or ferments, begins to smell, and affects the surrounding area in many ways. The same thing happens in our own sewage system.

Not only is detoxing beneficial for your overall health, it: