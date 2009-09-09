Frequently Asked Questions

What are bioidentical hormones?

Bioidentical hormones are an exact replica of the hormones that are naturally produced by the body. The difference between bioidentical hormones and synthetic hormones is that, although both are created in labs, synthetic hormones are not identical to the hormones naturally created in your body and bioidentical hormones match your body's hormones molecule by molecule.



Depending on what your symptoms are and which hormone(s) your body needs, BodyLogicMD may choose to prescribe bioidentical hormones such as estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, thyroid hormones, DHEA, melatonin or others as needed.

Why should I use bioidentical hormones?

You are probably already using some hormones. Birth Control Pills, Hydrocortisone (used for rashes), and Vitamin D in milk are all forms of hormones.



Over the last 100 years as we have doubled our life expectancy, the soft tissue glands which create our hormones are being forced to produce them longer than ever. As well, our increasingly stressful lives, poorer nutrition and lack of proper fitness results in declining levels of hormones in our bodies.



Men and women have successfully used bioidentical hormones for decades. Men suffering from the symptoms of andropause or women suffering from menopause or perimenopause, can turn to bioidentical hormones to replace the natural hormones that have declined as their bodies have aged.



In well known medical journals, researchers have reported that the bioidentical hormones, estrogen and testosterone, are not only safe but also have a positive impact on diseases like osteoporosis and prostate cancer.

How will bioidentical hormones help me?

Women suffering from menopause symptoms that are looking to put an end to hot flashes, night sweats, trouble sleeping, memory loss, mood swings, weight gain, and low libido are turning to AWAREmed Institute to replace their natural hormones. These certified anti-aging physicians design individualized programs specifically for each woman suffering from symptoms of menopause, perimenopause, and severe PMS.



Men experiencing andropause (male menopause) who want to get a grip on weight gain, lost libido, fatigue, stress, energy, muscle mass, and body fat are also finding solutions through AWAREmed Institute's natural hormone therapy programs. For men, andropause happens gradually and when diagnosed, the symptoms are successfully treated using bioidentical hormone therapy.

What makes AWAREmed Institute's doctors experts in bioidentical hormone therapy?

In addition to being board certified medical doctors, all of the AWAREmed Institute's anti-aging physicians undergo more than 200 hours of extensive training through the Fellowship for Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, which is affiliated with the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. In addition, each AWAREmed Institute anti-aging physician is board certified by the American Board of Anti-Aging Medicine and board certified or eligible for their medical specialty defined by the AMA

Why do women need hormones before, during and after menopause?

No matter what your age, if your female hormones (estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone) are unbalanced, you may suffer ill effects such as hot flashes, night sweats, trouble sleeping, mood swings, depression, anxiety, memory loss, vaginal dryness, fatigue, loss of your sex drive and even weight gain. Women with balanced hormones integrated with proper nutrition and fitness can have a better quality of life as they age.

When should I consider bioidentical hormone therapy?

In general, your body's natural hormones begin to decline after your mid-20s and hormone imbalance symptoms are frequently present by your mid-30s. Men and women often start replacing hormones between the age of 35 and 40. If you are experiencing symptoms of hormone imbalance, it is best not to wait.

How long until I see results using bioidentical hormones?

While it varies with each person, and depends on which hormone therapy you are using, you can expect to see results within three to six months. This amount of time is needed to allow for the proper balancing of your hormones.

What is the best age to consider bioidentical hormone therapy?

At AWAREmed Institute, we believe that most people should have their hormones checked by the age of 40 or earlier if they are experiencing symptoms of menopause or andropause. The way to prevent illness and to optimize one's health is to take an active role in addressing health care risks before they become a problem. Getting tested when you still feel good gives you a benchmark for later comparison when the inevitable happens and your hormones begin to decline.

My sex drive is low, could it be my hormones?

Yes. A deficiency of testosterone, estrogen, or other types of hormonal imbalance can cause a low libido.

What is pellet therapy?

Pellet therapy is a sustainable delivery method for bioidentical hormone therapy. Every three to six months a pellet made of bioidentical hormones is inserted just under the patient's skin usually on the upper part of your buttocks. The pellets, which contain customized levels of estradiol or testosterone, react to the needs of the body, so they actually dissolve releasing the bioidentical hormones as needed.

Will you prescribe me vitamins and supplements?

If your doctor finds that your overall health and hormonal balance could be improved through vitamins and supplements, they will prescribe them to you. AwareMed recommends only pharmaceutical grade vitamins and supplements.

What are synthetic hormones?

Synthetic hormones are derived from plant progesterone and animal estrogens, but are not identical to the hormones your body uses (generally an extra covalent bonds or molecules are added so that it can be patented). Synthetic hormones act as toxins because their chemical makeup cannot be metabolized properly.



AWAREmed Institute only uses natural bioidentical hormones. Unlike synthetic hormones, bioidentical hormones or natural hormones are replicas of the body's own natural hormones. Bioidentical hormones made from soy, yams and other plant extracts, which are changed in a lab to be biologically identical to the same hormones your body makes.

Will you take over as my doctor?

Although we are happy to communicate with your current physician, we encourage you to continue your usual visits with him or her.

Do I need to take these hormones forever?

Not necessarily, it depends on how well your body responds to bioidentical hormone therapy. Also important, it's how well you manage your diet, sleep patterns, exercise, and stress levels that will assist you in regaining hormonal balance.



Some patients can wean off various hormones once they become balanced and have fewer symptoms of menopause or andropause. There are also patients who can wean off adrenal and thyroid support once their adrenals or thyroid glands have healed. There is no single answer for everyone, it depends on your individual hormone stability and how well your diet and lifestyle will support everything else. In the worst-case scenario, if you decided to stop bioidentical hormone therapy, your body would return to the state it was in before initiating your program.

My doctor has prescribed me birth control pills, are they considered hormone therapy?

Yes, birth control pills are a type of hormone therapy but are different from bioidentical hormone replacement therapy. Birth control pill hormones are synthetic. Synthetic hormones have differences in their chemical structure that are not a replica of the body's natural hormones.

What is the Women's Health Initiative?

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) established the Women's Health Initiative (WHI) in 1991 to address the most common causes of death, disability and impaired quality of life in postmenopausal women. The Women's Health Initiative was designed to define the risks and benefits of using synthetic hormone therapy to potentially prevent heart disease, breast and colorectal cancer, and osteoporosis in postmenopausal women.



It is important to note that the women in this study were all postmenopausal, average age of sixty-eight. This fact is significant as most of these women had 15 years since the loss of their hormones to develop diseases that estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone might have prevented.



Most importantly, the study used synthetic hormones and not natural bioidentical hormones.

Why don't traditional doctors prescribe bioidentical hormones?

Traditional doctors do not usually have the time or the resources to seek expertise in bioidentical hormones. AWAREmed Institute physicians undergo extensive training in bioidentical hormone therapy and have specialized knowledge of anti-aging medicine.

Do I need a prescription for bioidentical hormone therapy?

Yes. Bioidentical hormones are compounded prescription drugs that are produced in a specialized pharmacy. Each prescription is hand made from the highest quality ingredients and made by pharmacists that specialize in formulating drugs. Since every patient is unique, the strength or the dosage form needs to be specially made to fit the individual.

What are the side effects associated with bioidentical hormones?

Because bioidentical hormones have the same molecular structure of the hormones made naturally by your body, there are relatively few side effects. Side effects occur mainly when the dosage of hormone is too high for the individual. AwareMed anti-aging physicians monitor and evaluate each patient consistently to assure balanced and proper dosing.