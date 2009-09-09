Does It Work: Titan Peeler

(WMBF) - It promises to slice and dice any type of vegetable or fruit, but does the Titan Peeler live up to its name?

The creators of the Titan Peeler claims the steel-bladed kitchen tool can cut everything from cucumbers to cheese in a breeze. It comes with two hand-held stainless steel tools - one for peeling and slicing, and the other for grating and garnishing.

"It seems to be very sharp. It's serrated," said chef Darren Daugherty. "It grates, garnishes, shreds, shaves, peels and slices."

Daugherty first put the Titan Peeler to the test on a cucumber, which was able to be chopped in thin, round slices.

What about hard cheese?

"It shaves cheese real well," said the chef. "If anybody knows, shaving cheese-getting nice thin slices of cheese is always difficult. Of course, asiago cheese is a little harder, and it's pulling that off nicely."

Daughtery was also able to cut potatoes and tomatoes with ease, making the Titan Peeler one tough tool.

The product sells for $15 plus $8 in shipping and handling on the product's website.

