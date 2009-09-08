Consider This - SEC restrictions - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Consider This - SEC restrictions

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Some of our parents cautioned us to never get too big for our britches.

Some of our friends caution us to not be control freaks.

Consider This: It appears the Southeastern Conference, with a push from ESPN, is accelerating its aim to accomplish both. In the process, you the SEC fan will be shortchanged.

The SEC has limited TV stations from how long they can show highlights of SEC games. They've also forbidden news media from posting video from games, practice and news conferences online. 

They want to save it all for their new SEC Digital Network, which will likely come with a fee.  What's ironic, local media helps drive the fan interest that makes the SEC successful enough to make these megadeals with the likes of ESPN.  

Raycom Media, our parent company, owns or manages 46 TV stations with a focus on the Southeast. Our viewers expect to see SEC coverage but these restrictive policies will limit your access to that information. 

These are public universities playing in publicly funded stadiums.  Fans expect respect and the SEC is disregarding your ability to see highlights and reports in a big way with this policy. 

SEC - don't compromise your fan base by restricting what they can see, where they can see it and who provides that service.

