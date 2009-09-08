Man sentenced for fatal stabbing of CCU student in 2009 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man sentenced for fatal stabbing of CCU student in 2009

Joshua Griffith in 2014. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center.) Joshua Griffith in 2014. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center.)
Joshua Blake Griffith in 2009 (Source: Horry County Police) Joshua Blake Griffith in 2009 (Source: Horry County Police)
Blakely Kalen Brown in 2009. (Source: Horry County Police) Blakely Kalen Brown in 2009. (Source: Horry County Police)
David Houghtaling (Source: Facebook) David Houghtaling (Source: Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of the 2009 murder of a 19-year-old Coastal Carolina University student.

Joshua Griffith, who was 18 at the time, and Blakely Kalen Brown, who was 23, were taken into custody in September 2009 following a stabbing at The Afterdeck club on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

A call to police was made around 3 a.m. after it was reported three people had been stabbed at the club.  Investigators with the Horry County Police Department say David John Houghtaling, 19, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.  Two others, they say, were injured.

Authorities believed the stabbing occurred after two groups of men stared down each other on the dance floor. Witnesses say Houghtaling and another man were trying to help a friend when all three were attacked.

Investigators say the suspects fled the scene of the crime, one of which was seen swimming across the Intracoastal Waterway.  They say one of the suspects was later found with the aid of a K-9 unit.

Houghtaling was a graduate of Carolina Forest High School in 2008. 

Griffith was found guilty Thursday of murder, two counts of Assault and Battery with Intent to Kill, and Criminal Conspiracy. On Friday morning, Griffith was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Blakely Brown pleaded guilty Thursday to Accessory after the fact. He was sentenced Friday morning to eight years in prison.

