Horry Co. burn ban passes first reading

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Burning in Horry County could soon come at a hefty price.

The Horry County Council passed a first reading Tuesday night that would implement a burn ban within county lines on days when the South Carolina Forestry Commission issues a red flag on burning. The ban, according to officials, would affect neighborhoods with 11 or more homes.

According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission, a red flag is issued when officials believe hot, dry conditions increase the danger of a wildfire. During this time, officials say outdoor burning could be difficult to control. When in effect, the commission suggests residents voluntarily postpone outdoor burning.

According to officials, the ban comes just weeks after North Myrtle Beach implemented their own burning ban that would help prevent another wildfire - like April's Horry County wildfire - from happening.

County officials say the ban could also improve the quality of life for those suffering with breathing problems such as asthma.

The burning ban must go through two more readings before becoming law. Should the ban take effect, those who violate it could face a number of fines.

