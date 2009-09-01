Consider This - Know Your Score

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

This past weekend hundreds of people gathered together to raise money and awareness in an effort to find a cure for prostate cancer.

Consider This: If you are male and over 40 you need to see your physician and schedule a prostate exam and PSA test. Knowing your PSA score is critical in catching prostate cancer early and properly treating the disease. Our female counterparts have done an amazing job in the fight against breast cancer and we are hopeful the Know Your Score campaign will do the same in the fight against prostate cancer.

So ladies, we'll put a special request in to you. Wives, moms, sisters, grandmothers and girlfriends: please encourage the men in your lives to Know Their Score. We have a tendency to think we are bulletproof and your push for us to get checked may be the slight nudge we need to make that happen.

Guys, the next time someone asks "What's Your Score?" make sure you have the right answer - the results of your PSA test and not what you shot on the back nine.

