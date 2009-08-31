Does It Work: Pasta 'N More

(WMBF) - Dining in has become one of the easiest ways to save a few extra dollars during the recession, but for some, finding the time to cook is harder than preparing the meal itself.

Now, one product claims it can slice the time it takes to cook pasta in half, and all you need is a microwave.

Pasta ‘N More is a five piece set of plastic bins, lids and strainers designed to make cooking pasta a breeze with just water and a microwave. The WMBF News Network decided to put the Pasta ‘N More to the test with two types of pasta - spaghetti and penne.

Before using the product, user instructions call for a 10 minute, first time boil prior to washing. After bringing water to a boil, the instructions tell its user to measure out two servings of uncooked spaghetti and filling the water level to the No. 2 line.

With the pasta measured, it's just as simple as dropping the pasta in the Pasta ‘N More, placing it in the microwave without its top on and cooking the pasta for 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, the spaghetti was fully cooked, but would the product work for a whole box of penne?

The WMBF News Network put the Pasta ‘N More to the test once again, and after 27 minutes of cooking a whole box of penne, the product passed with flying colors.

The Pasta ‘N More sells at stores nationwide for $10.

