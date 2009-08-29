Drexel family returns to Myrtle Beach for search

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The family of Brittanee Drexel is back in the Grand Strand hoping to shed new light on her disappearance. The teen went missing back in April and her family is hoping a missing person advocacy group can help generate new leads in the case.

The C.U.E. center for missing people held an event at Chapin Park on Saturday afternoon to let people in Myrtle Beach now about Brittanee's disappearance. The group travels across the country hoping to generate publicity and awareness about missing person cases.

"Somebody saw something and someone is sitting back thinking, oh it's not important. It could be the thing that breaks the case" said Monica Caison who heads the CUE center.

Myrtle Beach police also answered questions about the teen's disappearance but say no significant new leads have been generated.

