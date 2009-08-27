Golf tournament raises money for wildfire victims

By Chandi Lowry - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Barefoot Resort and Golf is hosting the Pro-Am Golf Tournament this week, and all proceeds are benefitting the rebuilding efforts of Horry County wildfire victims.

Steve Bridges, who played in the tournament Thursday, lost his home in the fire. While Bridges is on the golf course, his wife Brenda is starting to rebuild their home by shopping for new appliances.

Brenda Bridges says she has received several discounts from certain stores to rebuild their hoe and that has made it much easier for her family to pick up the pieces.

Mike Ross and Tom Reeder helped organize the event that has already given out $30,000 to families in need through the Barefoot Residents Fire Fund. Both say they hope to raise $10,000 more.

Reeder said he wants to do all he can to get families back on track because he witnesses 17 homes around him burn to the ground.

The money raised at the golf tournment will be distributed based on need.

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.