Does it Work: Topsy Turvy

(KPLC) - The Topsy Turvy Upside Down Tomato Planter claims to be a space-saving, hanging planter that claims to grow a wide variety of veggies all season long. But does it work?

The Topsy Turvy says it's "The world's easiest way to grow tomatoes." Drill a hole and set the provided hook, use the webbing included and dangle the planter waiste high and it's ready for planting.

After carefully installing the pant with ease and locking it into place with a thick sponge, the Topsy Turvy used almost two bags of soil before it could be hung. The product emphasizes using plenty of water - excess will drip from the bottom.

As the days passed and continued watering, the tomato plant grew inches almost daily. It made a turn upward and spread its leaves toward the sun. Around three weeks, buds sprouted and followed with green tomatoes beginning to grow.

Then the plant took a turn for the worse. The plant was wilting; a stem was brown and decaying. After supporting the plant upward with string, there remained no improvement.

After 30 days of care, a decaying stem, wilted dead leaves and few buds of fruit, the Topsy Turvy was not the easiest tomato plant to grow.

After dropping $25 for a planter, soil and a plant, the Topsy Turvy gets a "No." The unit alone sells for just under $10, but you have to purchase seedlings and soil separately.

Web Extra: In all honesty, the Topsy Turvy was headed toward a "Yes" until about a week prior to finishing the segment. The plant was growing rapidly and looked healthy for a while. It looked like the "no overwatering" claim was a bit flawed. Not so much the plant having too much water, but more so what happens to the excess water. The images on the box show the plant growing down, but mine tilted in an up direction about an inch below the base of the planter. It then grew out horizontally. It seemed the excess water dripped down the stem and worked to slowly break down the stem from the outside with rot. This is what I am contributing to the death of my plant. I can't confirm this killed the plant though. A gusty wind from a storm, too much sun, very hot weather, or a diseased plant may have been contributors. Regardless, the YES/NO decision was based on the primarily claim that it's the easiest way to grow a tomato. To our tester, this was not easier than placing a tomato plant in the dirt of a fenced garden.

TOPSY TURVY CARE LOG

PLANT: Early Girl 50: Indeterminate $2.50

SOIL: Miracle Grow Potting Mix $10

DAY DATE LENGTH WATERED NOTES 1 12 JULY 2009 11" YES Planted Today 2 13 JULY 2009 10" YES Main stem has begun to curl upward 3 14 JULY 2009 11" YES 4 15 JULY 2009 -- YES 5 16 JULY 2009 -- YES 6 17 JULY 2009 -- YES 7 18 JULY 2009 -- YES 8 19 JULY 2009 16" YES Returned to find plant in good condition 9 20 JULY 2009 -- NO Soil very moist, forego watering 10 21 JULY 2009 19" YES 11 22 JULY 2009 -- YES 12 23 JULY 2009 23" YES 13 24 JULY 2009 24" YES 14 25 JULY 2009 -- YES 15 26 JULY 2009 26" YES 16 27 JULY 2009 -- NO Out of town 17 28 JULY 2009 -- YES Out of town 18 29 JULY 2009 -- YES 19 30 JULY 2009 32" YES 20 31 JULY 2009 -- YES 21 1 AUG 2009 34" YES Noticed eight buds on plant 22 2 AUG 2009 -- YES 23 3 AUG 2009 -- YES 24 4 AUG 2009 38" YES Still budding, trimmed brown leaves, 8 branches 25 5 AUG 2009 -- YES 26 6 AUG 2009 -- YES More buds noticed 27 7 AUG 2009 41" YES One bud on main stem producing fruit! 28 8 AUG 2009 -- YES Two buds growing fruit. 29 9 AUG 2009 -- YES Noticed plant was severely wilting 30 10 AUG 2009 -- NO Still wilting, supported plant with string 31 11 AUG 2009 -- YES Still wilting, removed two dying branches 32 12 AUG 2009 -- YES Wilting 33 13 AUG 2009 -- NO Wilting 34 14 AUG 2009 -- YES 35 15 AUG 2009 -- YES 36 16 AUG 2009 -- YES Think water dripping down stem weakened it, allowing for decay and eventual death. 37 17 AUG 2009 -- NO CALLED OFF, PLANT VISIBLY DEAD



