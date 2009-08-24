Does it Work: Topsy Turvy

(KPLC) - The Topsy Turvy Upside Down Tomato Planter claims to be a space-saving, hanging planter that claims to grow a wide variety of veggies all season long. But does it work?
The Topsy Turvy says it's "The world's easiest way to grow tomatoes." Drill a hole and set the provided hook, use the webbing included and dangle the planter waiste high and it's ready for planting.
After carefully installing the pant with ease and locking it into place with a thick sponge, the Topsy Turvy used almost two bags of soil before it could be hung. The product emphasizes using plenty of water - excess will drip from the bottom.
As the days passed and continued watering, the tomato plant grew inches almost daily. It made a turn upward and spread its leaves toward the sun. Around three weeks, buds sprouted and followed with green tomatoes beginning to grow.
Then the plant took a turn for the worse. The plant was wilting; a stem was brown and decaying. After supporting the plant upward with string, there remained no improvement.
After 30 days of care, a decaying stem, wilted dead leaves and few buds of fruit, the Topsy Turvy was not the easiest tomato plant to grow.
After dropping $25 for a planter, soil and a plant, the Topsy Turvy gets a "No." The unit alone sells for just under $10, but you have to purchase seedlings and soil separately.
Web Extra: In all honesty, the Topsy Turvy was headed toward a "Yes" until about a week prior to finishing the segment. The plant was growing rapidly and looked healthy for a while. It looked like the "no overwatering" claim was a bit flawed. Not so much the plant having too much water, but more so what happens to the excess water. The images on the box show the plant growing down, but mine tilted in an up direction about an inch below the base of the planter. It then grew out horizontally. It seemed the excess water dripped down the stem and worked to slowly break down the stem from the outside with rot. This is what I am contributing to the death of my plant. I can't confirm this killed the plant though. A gusty wind from a storm, too much sun, very hot weather, or a diseased plant may have been contributors. Regardless, the YES/NO decision was based on the primarily claim that it's the easiest way to grow a tomato. To our tester, this was not easier than placing a tomato plant in the dirt of a fenced garden.
TOPSY TURVY CARE LOG
PLANT: Early Girl 50: Indeterminate $2.50
SOIL: Miracle Grow Potting Mix $10
|
DAY
|
DATE
|
LENGTH
|
WATERED
|
NOTES
|
1
|
12 JULY 2009
|
11"
|
YES
|
Planted Today
|
2
|
13 JULY 2009
|
10"
|
YES
|
Main stem has begun to curl upward
|
3
|
14 JULY 2009
|
11"
|
YES
|
|
4
|
15 JULY 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
|
5
|
16 JULY 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
|
6
|
17 JULY 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
|
7
|
18 JULY 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
|
8
|
19 JULY 2009
|
16"
|
YES
|
Returned to find plant in good condition
|
9
|
20 JULY 2009
|
--
|
NO
|
Soil very moist, forego watering
|
10
|
21 JULY 2009
|
19"
|
YES
|
|
11
|
22 JULY 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
|
12
|
23 JULY 2009
|
23"
|
YES
|
|
13
|
24 JULY 2009
|
24"
|
YES
|
|
14
|
25 JULY 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
|
15
|
26 JULY 2009
|
26"
|
YES
|
|
16
|
27 JULY 2009
|
--
|
NO
|
Out of town
|
17
|
28 JULY 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
Out of town
|
18
|
29 JULY 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
|
19
|
30 JULY 2009
|
32"
|
YES
|
|
20
|
31 JULY 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
|
21
|
1 AUG 2009
|
34"
|
YES
|
Noticed eight buds on plant
|
22
|
2 AUG 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
|
23
|
3 AUG 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
|
24
|
4 AUG 2009
|
38"
|
YES
|
Still budding, trimmed brown leaves, 8 branches
|
25
|
5 AUG 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
|
26
|
6 AUG 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
More buds noticed
|
27
|
7 AUG 2009
|
41"
|
YES
|
One bud on main stem producing fruit!
|
28
|
8 AUG 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
Two buds growing fruit.
|
29
|
9 AUG 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
Noticed plant was severely wilting
|
30
|
10 AUG 2009
|
--
|
NO
|
Still wilting, supported plant with string
|
31
|
11 AUG 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
Still wilting, removed two dying branches
|
32
|
12 AUG 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
Wilting
|
33
|
13 AUG 2009
|
--
|
NO
|
Wilting
|
34
|
14 AUG 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
|
35
|
15 AUG 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
|
36
|
16 AUG 2009
|
--
|
YES
|
Think water dripping down stem weakened it, allowing for decay and eventual death.
|
37
|
17 AUG 2009
|
--
|
NO
|
CALLED OFF, PLANT VISIBLY DEAD
