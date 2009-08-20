Horry Co. wildfire first responders honored

By Greg Argos - bio | email

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Six North Myrtle Beach Public Safety officers were honored by Congressman Henry Brown in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday.

The congressman awarded them congressional certificates for their efforts to evacuate the Barefoot Community of North Myrtle Beach on April 23 - the morning the wildfire hit the area.

"It's a particular pleasure of mine to bring recognition to these heroes," said Brown, while addressing the men and their families.

Lt. Johnson is one of six emergency responders honored by congressman Henry Brown for their service and bravery that night.

"It's something I don't ever want to go through again," said the officer about the night of the fire.

Johnson says he's glad to be recognized by the congressman, but he was just doing his job.

"We did the best we could that night with what we had," he said.

There has been some controversy over how first responders evacuated the area in North Myrtle Beach. Brown says hindsight is 20/20 and he's just glad those awarded were able to get everyone out safely and without injury.

