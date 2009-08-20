Consider This - Value of Life

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

I just don't understand what is going on in our society. It seems every week I am more surprised at the complete disregard for the value of human life. How can a person show no respect for the life of their fellow man?

Consider This: Some tragic news out of Dillon this week with police reporting that Mary Alice Stutts was kidnapped, shoved into her trunk while her assailants went on a joyride and eventually killed by those attackers. This follows the senseless murder of a World War II Veteran in Florence County a couple of months ago.

What could cause a person to want to do this in the first place? And how could they think it is acceptable? We can blame it on lack of opportunity and what they are exposed to in their daily environment; we could question whether or not they have engaged parents and good role models and speculate on what else may have occurred that led them to make these poor choices.

My question is... Where are we going wrong? More importantly... what's the solution? Is the threat of incarceration, and possibly the death sentence, not enough of a factor to discourage such behavior? I guess if you place no value on the life of another person then the value of your own life and your freedom is probably not very important either.

It's a very, very sad situation. I wish I had the answers. I don't. But we have to do something to stop these tragedies from happening. Could we define the current solutions as insanity? Where we do the same thing over and over and expect a different result? If you have a possible solution please share it with us. It will take all of us working together to make a difference and reverse this tragic trend.

