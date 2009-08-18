Consider This - Myrtle Beach International Airport

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Some good news coming out of the Myrtle Beach airport this past week with the announcement that US Airways plans to offer direct service to Washington, D.C.'s Reagan National beginning early next year. That's just one positive report from the facility.

In July, the airport had its busiest month of the year for deplanements and it was the 7th highest month of traffic since the start of this decade. In today's economic climate, that is nothing short of amazing.

Consider This: Easy access to our area via interstate highways or enhanced air travel is vital to future growth of the region. With this new direct service, it also opens up opportunities to increase the number of international guests who visit our area.

With construction of the general aviation terminal nearing completion, plans are moving forward for the expansion of the main passenger terminal and additional flights like the US Air announcement, it appears good things are on the horizon in regards to air service along the Grand Strand. Part of this success has to be attributed to the recent marketing push by the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce.

It is nice to see the increased effort paying off.

These facility improvements and increased service not only mean more options and better facilities for tourists visiting the region, but they also play a major role when recruiting new businesses. Local economic developers are working to create an aviation industrial park adjacent to the Myrtle Beach International Airport and these enhancements can only mean good things for that effort, as well.

