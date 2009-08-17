Unanimous vote bans open burning in NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach has officially banned outdoor burning, following an April wildfire that destroyed more than 70 homes.

At a Monday evening meeting, the North Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously approved a ban on open burning within city limits. As a result of the ban, burns are only allowed in portable fireplaces or grills.

Those burning, according to officials, are now required to watch the fire until it is extinguished.

North Myrtle Beach officials say they're working closely with other municipalities to help spread the new burning ban.

