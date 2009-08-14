Does It Work: Revlon Beyond Natural

(KFVS) - Nothing's worse when applying foundation and it doesn't match your skin tone. Revlon claims to be rid of embarassing make-up lines with its Beyond Natural Skin-Matching Makeup.

"It's hard to find foundation that matches my skin tone," Shaylan Farris said. "I'm pretty dark-complected and it's either not dark enough or it's way too dark, so I wanted to try this and see if it's any better."

Farris says the makeup is supposedly a weightless foundation that goes on white and self-adjusts to match your exact skin tone.

A white cream with dark granules is applied with the fingertip. Farris, who was not wearing any makeup at all, applied the Revlon product to her face.

"I like it. I think it does a good job so far," she said.

It's a pretty good match and Farris is pleased with the coverage. Her few blemishes are concealed.

"It's not real thick like most liquid foundations," she commented. "It's not too creamy and it covers really well."

Farris covers the rest of her face with the foundation, and while it appears to match the skin well, you do at least have to pick a shade first that's close to your skin tone. There are five to choose from.

Is it worth the $12 price tag?

"I would pay $12 for it because it's so hard to find something that matches, and this was easy," Farris said. "I like it because I don't have any lines on my neck and it's easy. You don't have to use much. A little goes a long way."

Farris ready to make this her makeup of choice, especially after she wore it for a few days. She says it lasts through the day and she received lots of compliments.

It's a flawless finish for Revlon's $12 Beyond Natural Skin Matching makeup and a grade 'A' on this does it work test. You can find it in most cosmetic aisles.

