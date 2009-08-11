Consider This - Heat Wave

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

The extreme heat that has engulfed our area over the past few days certainly makes you appreciate the months of October and March.

Consider This: It is important that you keep yourself hydrated during these days of sweltering heat. I also encourage you to take notice of your neighbors during these dog days of summer, especially the elderly or the very young. These residents can be impacted by heat exhaustion and dehydration quicker than other groups of the population, especially if their homes are not air conditioned.

The forecast calls for the temperatures to drop slightly towards the end of the week, but they could easily just back up into the triple digits next week so we all need take the proper precautions during these extreme heat conditions. And dream about how pleasant the weather will be in about two months.

