Does It Work: Purex 3-in-1

(WMBF) - Laundry chores may not be your idea of a good time, but now one product promises it will take the drag out of the chore and save you time and money at the same time.

The Purex 3-in-1 claims it cuts down on time and expense, combining detergent, softener and an anti-static dryer sheet all in one. The WMBF News Network tried it out to see if it's claims were true, and after using the product on a heavy load, the Purex 3-in-1 did its job.

But what we wanted to know - did the sheet soften the clothes and reduce static once the laundry was switched to the dryer? Those who tested it say it did.

The 20-sheet starter kit for the Purex 3-in-1 costs around $8, and works in both top and front loading washing machines.

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.