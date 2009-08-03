NMB imposes new open burning ban - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

NMB imposes new open burning ban

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It consumed nearly 70 homes and thousands of acres in Horry County, and now leaders in North Myrtle Beach are making sure a repeat of the Horry County wildfires never happens again.

At a Monday city council meeting, North Myrtle Beach moved forward with approving a new open burning ban for the community that was charred by one of South Carolina's largest wildfires in May.

Residents will no longer be able to intentionally set a fire outside of a structure, and city leaders say they hope this will make their residents feel safer.

According to the new ordinance, open burning is prohibited in North Myrtle beach unless the fire is contained within a device created solely for recreational burns.  Fires started for the cooking of food, according to officials, must be contained in an open-flame cooking device and must be kept at least 10 feet away from any multi-family or commercial buildings.

Fires burned for recreational purposes are still allowed, as well, but must be contained to a portable fire place, chimera, a grill or a wood stove. 

City leaders are asking that with the new ordinance restrictions, if a resident decides to burn within town limits, they constantly attend to the fire until extinguished.

The new burn ban, the North Myrtle Beach City Council says, will go into effect pending final approval on August 17.

