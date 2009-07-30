Consider This - Coverage

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

We get feedback from viewers on a daily basis regarding our coverage and this week we received quite a few comments regarding our decision to air the story about the man who allegedly had inappropriate relations with a horse.

Consider This: We report frequently, unfortunately, on crimes involving rape, child abuse, murder, and other terrible acts. In fact, immediately following the horse story we aired a story about a woman who was attacked with a machete. We rarely, if ever, receive comments about those stories and yet the crime, in my opinion, is much more severe. It is also my opinion that the content of this story was so unique that it shocks the system when you first hear what had happened.

In this case we felt it was a relevant news story because it happened in our area and we felt you, the viewers, needed to be aware of it. In fact, all of the major media organizations provided coverage of the incident, as well. Also, the fact that this was the second incident made it more newsworthy and the increased attention will help to ensure the crime does not happen again. We also thought we needed to share the story because the woman who owned the horse had the courage to take action to resolve the issue.

Finally, it is our responsibility to report the news, good and bad; we do not filter the news. It is up to you to make the decision which stories you choose to watch. I will say that we should have aired a disclaimer before the story informing you of the content in case there were children present. When the story aired in later newscasts we did offer that notice and hopefully that allowed you the option to decide whether or not you wanted to view the story.

Thanks to everyone who took the time to write or call, we sincerely appreciate your feedback. It is because of your engagement in the process, your opinion, your feedback that makes the overall product much better.

