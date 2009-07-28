Consider This - New Chamber

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

This week we heard that a group is forming a new chamber of commerce along the Grand Strand.

Consider This: There are lots of things we need here along the Carolina Coast that could prove beneficial for the region, but the last thing we need is another Chamber of Commerce. In fact, it would be best for our region to have fewer groups out pushing various messages creating confusion with our potential visitors. If anything, we need to speak with a single voice and consolidate our resources to receive a bigger bang for our buck.

The good news about this new chamber is it really appears to be more of a political action committee, whose primary mission will most likely be to support various candidates seeking political office in Myrtle Beach. Although the name might be a little confusing in regards to the real purpose of the group, at least we won't have another entity trying to send mixed messages to our potential guests.

