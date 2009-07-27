Does it Work: Hercules Hook

By Jeff Jumper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Hercules Hook is a small 3.5-inch curved hook that claims to hold up pictures on drywall, plaster, or paneling without the use of hammers or drills. But does it work?

The package comes with 20 metal hangers and simple instructions. No tools are needed for installation, but we did need tools to at least measure and level the locations where we planned to hang our items.

Marking the hanging spots and measuring 1/4-inch above for the puncture point, mounting instructions seem simple enough: twist, push and turn.

The tiny little hook say that they'll hold up to 40 pounds individually, and combined they can hold up to 150 pounds. The heaviest thing we have to hang is an old fire helmet. No problem for the Hercules Hook.

Fast, easy, and quiet, in about 10 seconds, the helmet was hung. We went back to work hanging pictures and plaques. Although no studs are needed for support, we couldn't muscle up enough force to penetrate through a stud with the Hercules Hook. It's best to use the hooks between studs and away from wiring or plumbing.

The Hercules Hook comes out effortlessly by hand, and leaves only an eighth of an inch diameter hole, easily filled with spackle. With a room full of hanging pictures, the Hercules Hook easily holds onto a "Yes" for this week's "Does it Work?" test.

We grabbed the Hercules Hook for $9.99 plus tax at a local business.

