Man moves home after losing house in wildfire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The owner of the first home to be completely rebuilt after the Horry County Wildfire moved back into his new home Tuesday.

Dan Rod has been looking forward to moving back into the Barefoot Community since the day he lost his house in the April Horry County Wildfire.

Rod's house was destroyed April 23 when the wildfire caught him and many residents of the Barefoot community off guard.

"It just really feels good to be home, it's been a very long three months," he said. "Watching this whole process come together, it's just great that it's finally over."

However, Rod says he still remembers that April night when the wildfire started, now more than three months ago.

"I kind of imagined what it looked like inside, when all those things that I put all that time and effort into gathering all those years, just disappeared in a few minutes. I think about it all the time. Hopefully being back here, I can start to make new memories, and hopefully those little ones will start to fade pretty soon," explained Rod.

Rod has lived in a temporary home following the blaze which took everything he had except for his laptop and a few important documents. Two of his most prized possessions, his cars, were melted when flames overtook his home.

Rod's homeowner insurance is covering the cost of rebuilding, which has allowed him to design a house from top to bottom.

"We did such a dramatically different floor plan than what we did before," added Rod. "It's not how it was before, but after a few days it'll start to feel like home again."

Rod says, it's good to now live in a house he can call home.

"I want to cook out tonight, sit in front of my sofa, and watch my t.v., and it'll all feel like home again."

