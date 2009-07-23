Consider This - Scouting

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

This past weekend I had the wonderful opportunity to enjoy a night of camping with my son and some of his fellow Cub Scouts at Camp Coker. It was his first time to go on a "real" camping trip and it was an awesome experience for him and his dad.

Consider This: I was very fortunate to have parents who encouraged me to get involved in scouting at an early age and pushed me to achieve my Eagle Scout ranking. The scouting program - for girls and boys - does a great job in helping to build quality character traits that will benefit the scouts for the rest of their lives and help them become productive citizens who can truly have a positive impact on their communities.

There are so many opportunities for kids to be lured into groups that could lead them in the wrong direction. The peer pressure can be intense. So, if you have children make sure you stay engaged in their lives and try to get them involved in organizations that help them deal with the pressures they'll face, especially in their teenage years, so they'll make wise decisions. Scouts is just one of many wonderful groups out there that provide a positive outlet with this type of constructive environment.

In the meantime, my son and I are looking forward to the next time we get to enjoy some time together on our next camping adventure.

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.