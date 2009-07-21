Consider This - Tourism Growth

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

We are finally beginning to see some positive news about the local tourism economy. The Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce released research showing the recent marketing blitz is having a positive impact on travelers considering the Grand Strand as a vacation destination.

Consider This: If not for the 1 percent tourism fee recently passed by the Myrtle Beach City Council, the Chamber would not have the resources to market the area this year. In fact, when the 1 percent sales tax increase received approval the Chamber took an advance on their line of credit since the city cannot begin collecting the fee until Aug. 1.

Due to this increased marketing the requests for information have spiked and hotels are beginning to see occupancy levels improve dramatically since the first part of the season.

Hopefully this trend will continue and the Grand Strand region will see an ongoing benefit from the marketing push. Although we may not grow dramatically this year over previous years, if we can maintain and hold steady this summer, that in and of itself will be a major victory.

