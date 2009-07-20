Does It Work: Big City Slider Station

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It claims to be "The mini burger sensation that's sweeping the nation." After opening the box and reading the instructions, we put the ridged five-pod cooker to work in the kitchen.

We prepped the Big City Slider Station by cleaning it, and will test it on four different types of products: ground sirloin, ground Italian sausage, ground turkey and eggs.

We scooped the sirloin into the pod with the provided scoop tool and set the lid. With the burner on medium heat, we lifted the lid to find some redness after 5 minutes, so we gave it another 2 minutes to cook fully.

After a full 7 minutes, the burgers are cooked through, so on to Round 2.

Since the Slider Station was already hot, it cooked the second round of sirloin in 4-5 minutes. On to the hot sausage.

The Italian sausage cooked in 5-6 minutes over the same medium heat. As for the turkey, it was cooked in 6-7 minutes.

Each cooked meat patty easily slid out of the Slider Station with minimal problems. We did, however, break the spoon by applying too much pressure on the turkey meat.

As for the eggs, well, it worked in about 6 minutes producing five easy to remove egg patties.

Three different types of meat and the eggs worked well in the Big City Slider Station. The only problems we ran into was the broken spoon; also, the occasional burn hand on the edge, and the unit is a little tough to clean. Altogether, it's not a bad gadget to have in your kitchen.

The Big City Slider Station sears a "Yes" for this week's Does it Work? test. We purchased the Big City Slider Station for $19.99 at a Lake Charles business.

Web Extra: Overall, the Slider Station is an excellent product in our opinion. Just scoop, heat, and eat in about 5 minutes. The first time around, the unit was cold and needed to heat, so it added two minutes to our cooking time. By round two, the device was already hot. The instructions strongly advise against "pre-heating" before putting product in it for the first time, which is why we didn't just heat it before putting the meat in the first time. Secondly, it made somewhat of a mess, especially with the sausage patties. It didn't have much of a mechanism to prevent splatter, which you'd run into anyway with a pan without a lid. The burner was left a bit messy after cooking with the Slider Station five times. It took more effort than just a quick wipe to clean the pods. I had to scrub to get some of the grease out of the ridges when cleaning, as well as rinsing it a few times.



