Consider This - Cigarette Butts

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Today's comments are targeted towards our viewers who choose to smoke. Please take the time to properly dispose of your cigarette butts. For some reason, many smokers think that tossing the remnants of their just finished cigarette on the ground or out of their window is OK. It's not; it's littering.

Consider This: It takes more than 10 years for a cigarette butt to decompose, so why do people think it is OK to drop and stomp a cigarette like it is going to dissolve in the next 10 minutes? And knowing that wildfires are possible in our area I would hope you would understand that tossing out a lit cigarette could provide the spark necessary to ignite another blaze.

Recently I was waiting at a red light and the guy in front of me pulled out his ashtray and dumped it on the side of the road. And last week at a local event I watched as a mom took her cigarette, dropped it on the mulch around the playground equipment and stomp it out. I guess she wanted to leave it there in case any of the kid's wanted to play with it later.

Come on, show some respect for the community and the people who live here and visit here. Dispose of your trash properly, and that includes your nasty cigarette butts.

