Police: Still no new leads in search for Brittanee Drexel - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police: Still no new leads in search for Brittanee Drexel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officials in Myrtle Beach, Georgetown and Charleston counties met Friday to help in the search for a 17-year-old New Yorker who disappeared in April.

Brittanee Drexel, of Rochester, NY, was last seen April 25. Investigators searched throughout Myrtle Beach and south into Charleston County along the Santee River and Coastal Reserve.

Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Georgetown County officials met to talk about the search, and where to move on from here. Officials say they get about three new tips a day in this case, but still have nothing new that they consider significant.

"Maybe one of the investigators says something that really sparks something and puts the pieces of the puzzle together," explained Sgt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

A benefit for the missing teen is planned for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet. Brittanee's grandparents, Al and Carol Wagner, are trying to keep the girl in the public eye after there was a possible sighting last week near Wilmington, NC.

"It's been close to 10 weeks now," Carol said. "It seems like an eternity, but I know Brittanee's out there, and I hope she hears that Grandma and Grandpa are still waiting for her."

Drexel was last seen in the area of 11th Avenue South and 20th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach after meeting up with friends from her hometown.  Drexel was in Myrtle Beach on spring break, against the will of her mother.

Contact was lost with Drexel and family in New York on Saturday evening, when authorities say she disappeared.

Police say a number of leads surface on her whereabouts, but have led to a dead end.

CrimeStoppers is encouraging anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Drexel to contact the agency at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:31:44 GMT
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:57:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:27:19 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:29:23 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:32:33 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly