Police: Still no new leads in search for Brittanee Drexel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officials in Myrtle Beach, Georgetown and Charleston counties met Friday to help in the search for a 17-year-old New Yorker who disappeared in April.

Brittanee Drexel, of Rochester, NY, was last seen April 25. Investigators searched throughout Myrtle Beach and south into Charleston County along the Santee River and Coastal Reserve.

Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Georgetown County officials met to talk about the search, and where to move on from here. Officials say they get about three new tips a day in this case, but still have nothing new that they consider significant.

"Maybe one of the investigators says something that really sparks something and puts the pieces of the puzzle together," explained Sgt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

A benefit for the missing teen is planned for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet. Brittanee's grandparents, Al and Carol Wagner, are trying to keep the girl in the public eye after there was a possible sighting last week near Wilmington, NC.

"It's been close to 10 weeks now," Carol said. "It seems like an eternity, but I know Brittanee's out there, and I hope she hears that Grandma and Grandpa are still waiting for her."

Drexel was last seen in the area of 11th Avenue South and 20th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach after meeting up with friends from her hometown. Drexel was in Myrtle Beach on spring break, against the will of her mother.

Contact was lost with Drexel and family in New York on Saturday evening, when authorities say she disappeared.

Police say a number of leads surface on her whereabouts, but have led to a dead end.

CrimeStoppers is encouraging anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Drexel to contact the agency at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

