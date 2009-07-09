Consider This - U.S. Senate - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Consider This - U.S. Senate

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

It is finally official, former Saturday Night Live comedian Al Franken became Minnesota's newest U.S. Senator. With that addition, the Obama Administration now has a super majority of Democrats - meaning 60 - in the Senate.

Consider This: If history is a guide then this is not good news for America. And that does not just apply when Democrats are ruling the roost, that also applies when Republicans are in control. Take a look back over the past few decades and compare the years when either party was in control in Washington. The best of times were the years when the President was of one party and the legislative branch was dominated by the opposing party. That created a nice checks and balances system that does not always happen when either party has control of both branches of government.

We may not see this in our lifetime, but the best thing that could happen in Washington would be for a third party to emerge. Right now with a two party system the Republicans and Democrats are always in an adversarial position. If there were three parties there would be an effort to work together towards a better solution. There would be less conflict and more desire to build consensus. In one situation the Democrats may partner with the third party and in other cases it might be the Republicans who align with the other group. Today each party focuses on bashing each other rather than working towards a constructive goal. That does not create a healthy environment or result in the best government for the people of America. 

With a Democratic majority in Washington we could be in for a rough ride for the next two years. If you need proof look no further than the history books for confirmation.

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:31:44 GMT
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:57:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:27:19 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:29:23 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:32:33 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly