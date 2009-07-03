HCFR to monitor hot spots along Hwy. 31

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Firefighters with Horry County Fire Rescue are continuing to monitor an area of Highway 31 this weekend after several new wildfires sparked this week.

To prevent any chance of a woods fire sparking, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Todd Cartner says several crews have installed and reinforced fire breaks and eliminating fuels, like brush and shrubs, to ensure any hot spot does not increase in size.

The efforts will be fronted by Horry County, North Myrtle Beach and the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Residents are warned that smoke, heavy equipment and air support will be in an area around Highway 31 to ensure a hot spot that sparked near Carolina Forest does not increase in size.

High winds, high temperatures and low humidity, Cartner says, could make it easier for fires to spark during the July 4 weekend.

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.