Consider This - July 4th

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

We'll get a little patriotic today and share our thanks to our forefathers for their courageous efforts over 230 years ago to declare our independence and establish this United States of America. 

Consider This: We are all fortunate to live in the greatest country on this planet. Regardless of the struggles we all face from time-to-time, and many are dealing with various challenges right now, we are still better off to be dealing with those issues in America than anywhere else in the world.

One of the most popular segments from the Declaration of Independence is this passage:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,
that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights,
that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

Be safe this weekend as you join together with friends, family and fellow Americans in celebrating our freedom, and be thankful that we live in this wonderful country. God Bless America.

