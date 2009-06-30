Consider This - CCU

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Last week Coastal Carolina University announced a new marketing campaign titled "It's About You" because in the competitive college recruitment game it is all about the student. This rebranding effort initially focuses on professional golf management and marine sciences, two of the most popular programs at the university. What's impressive about the project is that the entire campaign, including the modernized logo, was created and designed by a talented team of CCU employees and students.

Consider This: We are very fortunate to have Coastal Carolina University in our back yard, along with many other quality colleges across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, as a strong educational system is critical when recruiting industry and creating jobs. The opportunities for continued growth at these higher educational facilities, especially Coastal Carolina, are impressive.

In addition to the marketing effort launched by CCU they have also received positive news that several capital improvement projects, including a new convocation center, have received the green light from the State Budget and Control Board. One funding source that helped to make this growth possible was the approval of the Horry County sales tax voted in last November by an overwhelming majority of residents. It is nice that we are seeing the benefits of the additional tax coming to fruition so quickly.

We are confident the exciting news coming out of CCU is the start of many positive announcements on the horizon. Go Chants!

