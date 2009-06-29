HGTC students give back to wildfire victims

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It was one of the most devastating wildfires in South Carolina history, but now one group of college students is helping local families pick up the pieces from May's Horry County wildfire.

Students at Horry Georgetown Technical College will behind moving a 580 square foot house from the Conway campus to a final destination in Horry County where it will serve as a new home for victims of the wildfire on Tuesday.

HGTC officials say construction students under the guidance of licensed trade professionals teamed up for the project with the United Methodist Relief Organization and the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments WIA.

The two-bedroom home will be moved between 10 a.m. and noon on Tuesday.

