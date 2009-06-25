Consider This - Mark Sanford

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

"Let him who is without sin cast the first stone... All of us have sinned in many ways. We need to be forgiving. [That] doesn't mean we can't hold the governor accountable for what he's done." - Pastor Bruce Crawford, First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach

That scripture comes from the book of John in the New Testament of the Bible and is advice we should all follow. In other words, "He who lives in a glass house should never begin throwing stones."

Consider This: We are all human and we all make mistakes. None of us is perfect, including our elected officials which we have certainly realized over the past few years. Right now our focus should be to pray for Gov. Sanford, his wife Jenny and their children in this amazingly difficult time.

The majority of Americans are willing to forgive when the person is sincere in asking for that forgiveness. Many politicians' careers seemed doomed, yet they have rebounded as the public is willing to forgive and forget. Look no further than Bill Clinton who now draws thousands of people when he speaks and commands tens of thousands of dollars for those appearances. His books are No. 1 Best Sellers. And that's one of many, many examples we could use. It will be months, possibly years, before we see how this plays out, but if history is a guide don't underestimate Mark Sanford's future opportunities.

Right now we need to give his family time to heal. There will be plenty of time to deal with the political issues this situation has created, but today is not the time to debate those topics. Just like Gov. Sanford's personal decisions have impacted our state, any hasty decisions regarding his position as the state's CEO will also have a significant impact on South Carolinians and those decisions should receive extensive debate before any changes take place.

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.