Consider This - Gov. Sanford

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Have you seen the game Where's Waldo? Well, we've had our own little game going on: Where's Gov. Sanford? It seems the gov decided to take a few days off and get away for some personal time.

Consider This: I certainly don't blame Gov. Sanford for wanting to take a break. After losing a Supreme Court ruling regarding the stimulus funds and the state legislature headed back to Columbia to override all of his vetoes, he probably needed some time to reflect. There are times that most of us would like to get away for some peace and quiet with no cell phone, email or any other communication. It's good for the mind, body and soul. However, we're not the CEO for the entire state of South Carolina.

You would think the governor would have a little better communication plan in place. Sure, get away and clear your mind, you deserve that. But at least let someone know where you are and how they can get in touch with you in case we have an emergency. God forbid we have another event like 9/11 and the gov is hiking in the mountains and can't be reached. Can you imagine the level of panic that could create?

Here's a tip Gov. Sanford: the next time you plan to get away at least give your PR team - and your family - some details about your whereabouts so us media folks will leave them alone so they can have a much deserved break, as well.

