Why Choose Walgreens for all your Pharmacy Needs?

1. Express Pay - Express Pay is the fastest way to get your Walgreens prescriptions! With Express Pay, there are no receipts to sign. We store your credit card information in our secure pharmacy system. Your prescriptions will be ready and automatically billed to your credit card. You can just show up, pick up and go!

2. Autofill - Autofill is a convenient way to schedule refills for the medications you take every day like your blood pressure or diabetes medications. This saves you time by not having to phone in or drop off the refills. You simply get a phone call once the prescription has been ready for 24 hours.

3. Email Reminders - One less thing to worry about! Sign up on Walgreens.com to set up prescription refill email reminders.

4. Multi Language Prescription Labels - Walgreens offers prescription label direction sin English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog & Vietnamese! Just ask your pharmacist.

5. Large Print Prescription Information - Do you or a loved one find it difficult to read prescription instructions? Your Walgreens Pharmacy staff can include a large-print copy of your information (including medication name, directions, warnings and prescription number) when you pick up your prescription.

6. Medication Flavoring - Finally, medicine that doesn't punish the taste buds! Add FDA-approved FLAVORx to your children's prescriptions and take the YUCK out of those nasty-tasting medications.

