Brittanee Drexel's family returns to Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The mother and grandparents of missing 17-year-old teen Brittanee Drexel are back in the Grand Strand this weekend pursuing a glimpse of hope of finding her.

Drexel was visiting Myrtle Beach back in April for spring break when she went missing and there have been very few clues to her disappearance since then.

Drexel's family was outside a Wal-Mart in Surfside Beach in the heat Saturday collecting donations and selling bracelets to raise money.

"I have to keep Brittanee's name out there, keep her face out there," Brittanee's mother, Dawn, said. "Somebody needs to talk."

The family says they are running out of time and money, and they are really hoping for anything to give them hope.

