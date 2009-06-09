Consider This - Murrells Inlet

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Hopefully some good will come from the tragic death last month of Leigh Ann Wheeler, who was killed while crossing Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.

Consider This: Ms. Wheeler's death should help to motivate the community and area leaders to do something to improve the safety in an area that can be a busy combination of pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. With so much to do in the area including wonderful restaurants, shopping and new bike trails, the number of visitors will only increase as the entertainment options increase.

A local group focused on revitalizing the area, Murrells Inlet 2020 should consider making safety their immediate focus, in addition to their plans for beautification of the community since that need is a top priority after this tragic loss.

This area of the Grand Strand is a unique, wonderful amenity and serves as a popular spot for locals and visitors alike. The people who shop, eat, fish, and bike in the community should be able to enjoy the area knowing there are safety features in place to help prevent a similar tragedy from happening in the future.

We're confident the DOT, Murrells Inlet 2020, other local leaders and community groups will come up with a solution to make the area safer for everyone who takes advantage of this local jewel.

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.