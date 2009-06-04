Consider This - Various Topics

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Today we'll offer a smorgasbord of opinions; Let's start off with Gov. Sanford and the stimulus fight. Consider This: Although he makes a valid point in saying the future generations will have to pay for the debt incurred from the stimulus funding, we also need to make sure the current generation receives the proper education it deserves. Take the money, which we have to pay back regardless of whether or not we receive it, and stop playing politics and worrying about positioning yourself for your planned Presidential run and focus on the needs of South Carolina at this particular time.

Good news coming out of the Pee Dee this week with the announcement that Johnson Controls is planning to build a new facility. Consider This: With the current job market the creation of additional jobs is always welcome, and the fact that this company is a Fortune 100 company is even better. Plus, since the company already has a presence in the market that means we are doing something right if they want to make additional investments in the region. Good job to the people involved in landing this project.

And finally... thanks to Sen. Graham for holding true to his beliefs and those of his supporters regarding Supreme Court nominee Sonia Sotomayor. Consider This: Graham wisely points out that Sen. Obama did not vote for either of the past two nominees because he did not agree with their conservative positions. However, now that he is President Obama, he expects his first nominee to blaze through the confirmation process. That's a double-standard and hopefully Sen. Graham and his fellow Republican leaders will slow the process so a full vetting can occur before the nominee is confirmed. This is one of the most important - if not the most important - positions a person can hold and the decision should not be made in haste.

