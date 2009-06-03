

We have been in business for over 24 years and are TRANE Comfort Specialists with one of the top 10 dealers in the state previously for several years running. We are a full service HVAC contracting business in sales and service. We do residential, and commercial applications.

We are also a certified mold remediation company specializing in mold testing and fogging. We offer duct cleaning, crawl space incapsulation and attic barrier systems. We service all makes and models and offer preventive maintenance plans for residential and also commercial to meet any type need. We install make up air systems, dehumidification systems, zone damper systems, packaged terminal units, and ductless mini split heat pump systems by Sanyo, Comfortaire, LG, and Mitsubishi. We provide our services within a 50 mile radius in North and South Carolina.





Our qualified office staff consists of a receptionist, service coordinator, accounts payable/receivable that can help with anything from scheduling service to helping our customers with their questions and needs. We have a service staff that is on call 24/7 and is qualified in all types of HVAC equipment, components and controls.



Our Comfort Specialist Sales Team will make appointments to fit the customers schedule and can provide the customer with information on all of the products offered from literature to demonstrations. We have three licensed HVAC contractors on staff and either the General Manager or Assistant General Manager assist customers/contractors with their questions and concerns.



Joseph Todd, licensed NC and SC HVAC contractor/owner can provide any service the customer needs. Tina Jenkins, licensed NC can provide assistance on product line and project quotes, Emery Smith, Senior Comfort Specialist and Mold Expert can provide project quotes and mold testing. Jim Shepherd, General Manager can provide assistance on product line and project quotes.



Contact us today.

ATLANTIC HEATING AND COOLING, INC

502 MAIN STREET

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC 29582

843-249-8596 LITTLE RIVER OFFICE: 843-399-4844

Email address: tina@atlanticheatingandcooling.com

Website address: www.atlanticheatingandcooling.com

