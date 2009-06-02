Consider This - Hurricane Season

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Hurricane Season 2009 officially kicked off Monday and now we can just hope and pray that the season is mild one.

Consider This: The best thing you can do is to have a plan so you and your family are prepared in the event a storm approaches. It is our No. 1 priority at WMBF News to provide you with the information to help to keep you safe.

One thing that would help in making sure you are properly informed is a portable television. However, if you have a portable analog television it will no longer work after June 12 when all TV stations convert to digital broadcasts only. I would strongly encourage you to investigate your options for purchasing a portable digital TV. If you lose power during a storm a portable digital TV can be that information lifeline that ultimately may save your life.

There are many options on the market so you'll need to do a little research to determine which model is best for you. Unfortunately, they are a little pricey right now, but with the digital transition finally taking place the prices should begin to fall.

We'll be here to keep you informed when a storm approaches. Until then, let's keep our fingers crossed for a quiet season.

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.