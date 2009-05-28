Do I need flood insurance? - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Do I need flood insurance?

By Laura Thomas - bio | email

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Being prepared for a major storm means making sure you have the right insurance to cover your home, but contrary to popular belief, homeowner's insurance doesn't cover everything.

A separate flood insurance policy may be needed, according to local insurance experts.

The Gantt family built and has lived in their house since 1966 on Long Avenue in Conway. However, 10 years ago, water from Hurricane Floyd flooded their street.

"There was water everywhere, just water everywhere!" described Jenny.

"We would get in the canoes and oar up the Long Avenue to our house," B.G. added.

The Gantts live about 15 miles from the ocean, and according to a national flood insurance website, they live in a low-to-moderate risk zone.

"They said it was a 100-year flood zone," explained Jenny. "That we didn't need it when everyone was buying insurance for their house, so we didn't push the issue."

However, the flood waters did come right up to their front doorstep from an overflowing Waccamaw River.

"We knew we had to get out or we were going to lose everything," Jenny recalled.

The Gantts were lucky, but many others do lose everything. Some think their homeowners insurance covers everything, but it doesn't.

Flood insurance covers damage from water, if that water were to come from the ground up, be it the ocean or something else.

Maurice Stephens of Allstate Insurance says that 25 percent of flood claims are from people who live outside of a high-risk flood zone.

"Certainly don't look back at, if you're two miles or five miles back from the ocean, and determine that you need or you do not need flood insurance," Stephens explained. "It can happen to anyone at any time."

Stephens says that most times, renter's insurance doesn't cover flooding; however, the higher the risk area you live in, the more likely you'll need coverage.

According to a study by the National Climatic Data Center, floods have caused $30 million in property damage in the past 60 years in Horry County. That same study shows that a flood is likely to happen about every two years in the area.

Alicia Bastian of the Horry County Emergency Management Office says it's best to know which flood zone you live in so you can be better prepared.

"Know what the elevation of your land is, not just for flooding purposes," explained Bastian. "If you're in a storm surge zone and we have a Category 3 come along, you'll have a better idea of what to expect and what your house can handle."

However, for the Gantts, they purchased flood insurance shortly after Floyd, and now they've made sure they're ready for anything.

"Now we've got it," Jenny said. "And we've even got earthquake insurance."

Keep in mind that if a storm is coming, there's usually a 30-day waiting period before coverage will begin. 

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    CCU student agrees to take part in study, later charged with voyeurism

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:31:44 GMT
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Tradd Pearson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:57:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:27:19 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:29:23 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:32:33 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly