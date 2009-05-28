Power lines a danger in storms

By Paula Caruso - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One of the biggest dangers during a storm is downed power lines. Here's some tips to prepare before it's too late.

Most people know not to touch a downed power line, but first responders say you also shouldn't touch anything that's touching a downed power line, like tree limbs - even if you think the line is inactive.

If there's a downed power line preventing you from evacuating or taking proper precautions, call 911 and have emergency officials come to the scene to prevent any type of electrical shock.

And if you depend on a generator for power during or after a storm, do not attempt to tie it into your home's circuit. This can be dangerous to you, your neighbors, and those who work for the power company. Make sure you are plugging appliances directly into the generator.

What if the power goes out while you're cooking? Turn off the stove and remove any cookware from the surface and from inside the oven. Also, don't open refrigerators or freezers during an outage unless absolutely necessary. If you keep opening the doors, you'll make the cold air escape and the food inside to thaw more quickly.

If you smell gas, leave your home immediately. Don't wait for the smell to go away. Leave your home and call your power company.

