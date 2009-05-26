Consider This - NAACP

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

The NAACP has contacted the Atlantic Coast Conference, or ACC, informing them that they are not happy about their plans to hold their conference baseball tournament in Myrtle Beach for three years beginning in 2011 since the NAACP has an ongoing boycott of the state for flying the Confederate flag on state grounds.

Consider This: The NAACP is off base in fighting to keep this event - and all NCAA events - from being held in South Carolina. The flag has been off the statehouse for years and South Carolinians have much bigger concerns to worry about. That flag, located in Columbia, is 2 1/2 hours away from Myrtle Beach and has nothing to do with the events along the Grand Strand. In fact, the local NAACP Chapter sent a note supporting the ACC tournament, and if the local group is in favor of the event that should send a strong message to the national group. The local NAACP understands the tournament will help all the residents in this area regardless of the color of their skin.

If Myrtle Beach can host a Presidential debate sponsored by the Legislative Black Caucus, I think we can handle hosting an ACC baseball tournament in a way that respects and benefits everyone. The NAACP is becoming less and less relevant with the significant progress being made today, especially with younger citizens who did not live through challenges of the previous generation. We have an African American President; blacks head some of the nation's top universities, lead Fortune 500 companies and are major players in many influential areas from sports to journalism to music. Look no further than our own Jim Clyburn who now serves as the Majority Whip in Congress. There is nothing that cannot be achieved - it takes work, education and the right attitude, but the opportunities are there.

Unfortunately, racism and discrimination will always remain in the hearts and minds of some people and that applies whether a person is black, white, brown, green or blue. But we have made significant strides and it is time for the NAACP to end its boycott of South Carolina.

