Search Brittanee Drexel into 2nd month

By Greg Argos - bio | email

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The search for a missing New York teenager is heading into its second month, after 30 days of searches throughout the South Carolina coast.

Even with no new leads, according to Myrtle Beach Police, 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel's mother and grandparents say they're still keeping their hopes up for the girl's safe return.

"We can't lose hope," said Carol Wagner, Drexel's grandmother. "She's got to be out there somewhere. Somebody has to know where she is. I can't lose hope. She's our pride and joy."

The family of the missing girl say they will return to Charleston to pass out more fliers and inform more people of Brittanee's story.

The Rochester, NY teeen disappeared from Myrtle Beach on Saturday April 25. She was vacationing with friends and was last seen leaving the Bluewater Hotel off of Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

