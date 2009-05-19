Wildfire victims move into new home

By Laura Thomas - bio | email

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A family in need received a big helping hand Tuesday after their home was destroyed in the recent Horry County wildfires.

Tuesday was move-in day for the Plaga family and tears streamed down their faces as they walked into their new home for the first time.

"It's just beautiful," said Rachel Plaga.

WMBF News first met the Plagas about a month ago as they saw their other home for the first time that burned to the ground by the wildfire. The family was left with nothing and no insurance to help rebuild.

After seeing their story on WMBF News, Renee Pratta, a local decorator, stepped in to help by donating every piece of furniture for the Plaga's new house.

"It just is wonderful to be able to help, and pay it forward," said Pratta.

The only thing left in the rubble from their home was a tin cup that now sits in the Plaga's new home - a reminder of what's been lost that helps them realize what's been given.

