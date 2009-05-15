Wildfire task force to address local disaster efforts

NORTH MYRTLE EBACH, SC (WMBF) - Last month's wildfires charred nearly 20,000 acres of land in Horry County, and now officials in both Horry County and North Myrtle Beach are speaking out to the public on their efforts used to contain the massive blaze.

The Highway 31 Wildfire Taskforce will present a formal presentation surrounding the wildfires next Thursday at 7 p.m. in Premier Resorts at the Barefoot Resort Lakeside Conference Center.

Among the officials slated to speak at the event are North Myrtle Beach City councilmen Greg Duckworth and Hank Thomas, who both spearheaded an effort to review the events surrounding the wildfires.

The two created the wildfire task force in an attempt to study data surrounding the fire that caused more than $19 million in damage to homes and land within the Barefoot Resort community.

Findings of the taskforce will be presented to government officials, area agencies, media and the public at next Thursday's meeting. Recommendations to move forward in damage cleanup efforts will also be presented.

