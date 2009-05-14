Drexel sighting leads to dead end for police - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Drexel sighting leads to dead end for police

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police say a tip regarding a possible sighting of a missing New York teen at a local convenience store has led to a dead end for investigators.

According to Myrtle Beach Police Capt. David Knipes, someone reported to the Horry County Police they may have seen 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Scotchman located at 5200 Socastee Blvd.

The caller said a woman fitting Drexel's description used an ATM inside the store and left in a red Dodge Stratus with New York plates EJS-9543.

Knipes says after reviewing surveillance tape and pictures from security cameras at the store, investigators at this time do not believe the woman pictured matches the exact description of Drexel, who disappeared April 25.

Police are looking for a red Dodge Stratus with New York plates EJS-9543 and are rechecking bank records.

She was last seen in the area of 11th Avenue South and 20th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach on April 25 after meeting up with friends from her hometown.  Drexel was in Myrtle Beach on Spring Break, against the will of her mother.

Contact was lost with Drexel and family in New York on Saturday evening, when authorities say she disappeared.

Police say a number of leads surfaced on her whereabouts, but all led to a dead end.

Anyone with information should call the Myrtle Beach Police at 843-918-1382.

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

