Vigil to be held in honor of Brittanee Drexel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - They've handed out flyers, have gone door-to-door for information and have decorated Ocean Boulevard with her face. Now, those closest to missing 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel say they hope a candlelight vigil will help bring home their loved one.
The vigil, held in Drexel's honor Friday night, will begin at 7 p.m. behind the Bluewater Hotel on 21st Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. Organizers and family members say the location is important because it could help jog the mind of someone who knows something about Drexel's disappearance.
The St. Andrew Catholic Church has donated 500 candles for the event organized by Laura Recovery Center and says the vigil will serve as a place to not only honor Drexel, but to pray for the future and to help with feelings of grief.
Drexel was last seen at the Bluewater Hotel on April 25, just before losing contact with friends and family while she was vacationing in Myrtle Beach for Spring Break.
Authorities and family members have not heard from her since, sparking a major search for her whereabouts across Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.
©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.More >>
Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.More >>
Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A clear end to the work week, but storms possible heading into the weekend. Tonight will remain mild with lows dipping into the mid 40s. Mostly clear skies stay through the overnight and Friday morning. More clouds arrive Friday afternoon but rain chances remain slim. Temperatures turn warmer with 70s back in the forecast. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week in the 70s, but that will also be when our best storm chances ramp up as w...More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A clear end to the work week, but storms possible heading into the weekend. Tonight will remain mild with lows dipping into the mid 40s. Mostly clear skies stay through the overnight and Friday morning. More clouds arrive Friday afternoon but rain chances remain slim. Temperatures turn warmer with 70s back in the forecast. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week in the 70s, but that will also be when our best storm chances ramp up as w...More >>
A 42-year-old Florence man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly pulled a victim behind a vacant home with the intention of sexual assault.More >>
A 42-year-old Florence man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly pulled a victim behind a vacant home with the intention of sexual assault.More >>
A 19-year-old Socastee High School student was arrested for alleged criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old student after he allegedly touched her waist and breast, according to police records.More >>
A 19-year-old Socastee High School student was arrested for alleged criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old student after he allegedly touched her waist and breast, according to police records.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.More >>
Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.More >>
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.More >>
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.More >>