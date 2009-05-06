Vigil to be held in honor of Brittanee Drexel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - They've handed out flyers, have gone door-to-door for information and have decorated Ocean Boulevard with her face. Now, those closest to missing 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel say they hope a candlelight vigil will help bring home their loved one.

The vigil, held in Drexel's honor Friday night, will begin at 7 p.m. behind the Bluewater Hotel on 21st Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. Organizers and family members say the location is important because it could help jog the mind of someone who knows something about Drexel's disappearance.

The St. Andrew Catholic Church has donated 500 candles for the event organized by Laura Recovery Center and says the vigil will serve as a place to not only honor Drexel, but to pray for the future and to help with feelings of grief.

Drexel was last seen at the Bluewater Hotel on April 25, just before losing contact with friends and family while she was vacationing in Myrtle Beach for Spring Break.

Authorities and family members have not heard from her since, sparking a major search for her whereabouts across Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County.

